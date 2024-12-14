China Up Close
Wikileaks reveals US spent half a billion dollars for covert censorship, media control
Top news for this week: 1. Wikileaks reveals US spent half a billion dollars for covert censorship, media control. 2. Trump and Musk shutting down…
10 hrs ago
•
Li Jingjing
29
Why “Made in China 2025” Will Dominate Global Trade
By Moatasim Al Khatib
10 hrs ago
18
3
January 2025
U.S. TikTok users flocking to Chinese app RedNote amid looming ban
Top news for this week: 1. TikTok says it will go dark Sunday in U.S. without assurance from Biden. 2. U.S. TikTok users flocking to Chinese app…
Jan 18
•
Li Jingjing
32
1
Reflections on Western and Chinese Approaches to Operate Local Government
In my hometown, my mum serves on the local community council (the lowest tier of representative government in the UK).
Jan 18
•
Doug Rooney
31
5
China remains confident to overcome global challenges in 2025
Top news for this week: 1. President Xi calls on nation to remain confident in New Year message. 2. Korean investigators confront soldiers inside…
Jan 3
•
Li Jingjing
30
3
Trump’s China Team: The Men and Women Who Will Be Shaping the US-China Relationship
We are now less than a month away from Donald Trump being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.
Jan 3
•
Doug Rooney
28
4
December 2024
How global economies are navigating growing uncertainties
Hong Kong found itself at the heart of a seismic shift as dignitaries and business leaders from the world’s two largest economies gathered in the city…
Dec 14, 2024
•
Yifan Liu
18
China holds Central Economic Work Conference to plan for 2025
Top news for this week: 1. China holds Central Economic Work Conference to plan for 2025. 2. China held annual national memorial ceremony to commemorate…
Dec 14, 2024
•
Li Jingjing
17
Trump threatens BRICS nations with 100 percent tariff
Top news for this week: 1. Trump threatens BRICS nations with 100 percent tariff. 2. China strongly condemns U.S. arranging for Lai Ching-te's…
Dec 3, 2024
•
Li Jingjing
28
8
China and South America
President Xi Jinping rarely has the opportunity to open a Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project himself, but in Peru on November 14th he had the chance…
Dec 3, 2024
•
Doug Rooney
26
November 2024
China, Brazil elevate ties to forge shared future
Top news for this week: 1. China, Brazil elevate ties to forge shared future. 2. China unveiled eight major actions to support global development at…
Nov 26, 2024
•
Li Jingjing
18
9
Chinese president to attend APEC meeting and G20 summit
Top news for this week: 1. Chinese president to attend APEC meeting and G20 summit. 2. COP29 begins in Azerbaijan. 3. Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to…
Nov 13, 2024
•
Li Jingjing
13
