China Up Close

January 2025

U.S. TikTok users flocking to Chinese app RedNote amid looming ban
Top news for this week: 1. TikTok says it will go dark Sunday in U.S. without assurance from Biden. 2. U.S. TikTok users flocking to Chinese app…
  
Li Jingjing
Reflections on Western and Chinese Approaches to Operate Local Government
In my hometown, my mum serves on the local community council (the lowest tier of representative government in the UK).
  
Doug Rooney
China remains confident to overcome global challenges in 2025
Top news for this week: 1. President Xi calls on nation to remain confident in New Year message. 2. Korean investigators confront soldiers inside…
  
Li Jingjing
Trump’s China Team: The Men and Women Who Will Be Shaping the US-China Relationship
We are now less than a month away from Donald Trump being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.
  
Doug Rooney
December 2024

How global economies are navigating growing uncertainties
Hong Kong found itself at the heart of a seismic shift as dignitaries and business leaders from the world’s two largest economies gathered in the city…
  
Yifan Liu
China holds Central Economic Work Conference to plan for 2025
Top news for this week: 1. China holds Central Economic Work Conference to plan for 2025. 2. China held annual national memorial ceremony to commemorate…
  
Li Jingjing
Trump threatens BRICS nations with 100 percent tariff
Top news for this week: 1. Trump threatens BRICS nations with 100 percent tariff. 2. China strongly condemns U.S. arranging for Lai Ching-te's…
  
Li Jingjing
China and South America
President Xi Jinping rarely has the opportunity to open a Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project himself, but in Peru on November 14th he had the chance…
  
Doug Rooney

November 2024

