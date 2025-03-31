Let’s continue to explore the under-reported sides of news this week.

What You May Have Missed This Week

“Since a 7.9-magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar on Friday, several Chinese rescue teams have arrived in the Southeast Asian country and are racing against time to save lives together with local rescue teams.” - Xinhua

“When Darren Watkins Jr, the 22-year-old US internet celebrity better known to his 37 million YouTube followers and those on other platforms as iShowSpeed, embarked on a marathon livestreaming tour across China, broadcasting for six uninterrupted hours on the first day alone, he vaporized the meticulously constructed "China threat theory" peddled by some in the West.” - China Daily

Lujiazui, Shanghai's financial center, forms a perfect backdrop to Shanghai's Bund. Photo: Wang Gang/For China Daily

“Denmark’s foreign minister dressed down the United States for its disrespect, hours after Vice President JD Vance visited an American military base in Greenland.” - Politico

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen spoke to Americans directly in a late-night video message. Photo: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP

“U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he was "pissed off" at Russian President Vladimir Putin and would impose secondary tariffs of 25 percent to 50 percent on buyers of Russian oil if he felt Moscow was blocking his efforts to end the Ukraine conflict.” - CGTN

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., March 28, 2025. Photo: VCG

“Women creatively resist the impact of unilateral coercive measures (UCMs), a form of hyper-imperialist hybrid warfare that reinforces patriarchy and other forms of social discrimination.” - Tricontinental

Jingjing’s Highlights in This Week

Looking at how the U.S. has been threatening Denmark now reminds me of this interview I did in September, 2024. This politician from Denmark already explained how Denmark had been used as a prey for U.S. imperialism.

Page Editor: Jin Yulin

Call for Contributors!

I’ve added an “ Op-Ed” section to China Up Close. It’s an open platform I specifically designed to let everyone share their own perspectives with the world. Articles can be related to any topic as long as you’re highly passionate about it! Article length is recommended to be within 700 - 900 words.

If you have an idea for an Op-Ed, contact jjnewsletter@hotmail.com with a brief description of the article's focus.

Share

Leave a comment

Jingjing’s Social Media Links

X: @Jingjing_Li YouTube: @Jingjing_Li Facebook: Talk it Out with Li Jingjing

TikTok: @iamlijingjing Reddit: r/NewsWithJingjing Instagram: @jj_ontheroad