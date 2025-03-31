Chinese rescue teams racing against time to save lives in quake-hit Myanmar
Let’s continue to explore the under-reported sides of news this week.
What You May Have Missed This Week
1. Chinese rescue teams racing against time to save lives in quake-hit Myanmar
“Since a 7.9-magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar on Friday, several Chinese rescue teams have arrived in the Southeast Asian country and are racing against time to save lives together with local rescue teams.” - Xinhua
2. iShowSpeed livestreams show world an unfiltered China
“When Darren Watkins Jr, the 22-year-old US internet celebrity better known to his 37 million YouTube followers and those on other platforms as iShowSpeed, embarked on a marathon livestreaming tour across China, broadcasting for six uninterrupted hours on the first day alone, he vaporized the meticulously constructed "China threat theory" peddled by some in the West.” - China Daily
3. After Vance visit, Denmark tells US: Stop treating us like dirt
“Denmark’s foreign minister dressed down the United States for its disrespect, hours after Vice President JD Vance visited an American military base in Greenland.” - Politico
4. Trump threatens new Russia tariffs as pressure grows to end conflict
“U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he was "pissed off" at Russian President Vladimir Putin and would impose secondary tariffs of 25 percent to 50 percent on buyers of Russian oil if he felt Moscow was blocking his efforts to end the Ukraine conflict.” - CGTN
5. Imperialist War and Feminist Resistance in the Global South
“Women creatively resist the impact of unilateral coercive measures (UCMs), a form of hyper-imperialist hybrid warfare that reinforces patriarchy and other forms of social discrimination.” - Tricontinental
Jingjing’s Highlights in This Week
1. Anti-China propaganda destroyed by IShowSpeed’s livestreams in China
2. How Denmark had been used as a prey for U.S. imperialism
Looking at how the U.S. has been threatening Denmark now reminds me of this interview I did in September, 2024. This politician from Denmark already explained how Denmark had been used as a prey for U.S. imperialism.
Page Editor: Jin Yulin
Call for Contributors!
I’ve added an “ Op-Ed” section to China Up Close. It’s an open platform I specifically designed to let everyone share their own perspectives with the world. Articles can be related to any topic as long as you’re highly passionate about it! Article length is recommended to be within 700 - 900 words.
If you have an idea for an Op-Ed, contact jjnewsletter@hotmail.com with a brief description of the article's focus.
Jingjing’s Social Media Links
X: @Jingjing_Li YouTube: @Jingjing_Li Facebook: Talk it Out with Li Jingjing
TikTok: @iamlijingjing Reddit: r/NewsWithJingjing Instagram: @jj_ontheroad
🇨🇳👍❤️💯