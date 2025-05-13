China Up Close

China Up Close

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Truth Seeking Missile's avatar
Truth Seeking Missile
5d

Your interview with Rooney was fantastic. During all your discussion comparing UK v China politics, problem solving, goals of government, I kept thinking "That's the problem here in America, too!" Our government never fixes anything, never makes anything work. But by god we have the right to vote!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lim Meng Teck's avatar
Lim Meng Teck
5d

❤️👍💯

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Li Jingjing
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture