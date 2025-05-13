Let’s continue to explore the under-reported sides of news this week.

What You May Have Missed This Week

Both China and the US pledged to remove 91% of the April tariffs and suspend 24% over the next 90 days.

“Economic and trade relations between China and the United States are not only of great significance to both countries but also have a major impact on the stability and development of the global economy, said He.” - CGTN

A press briefing held by the Chinese side following the China-U.S. high-level meeting on economic and trade affairs in Geneva, Switzerland, May 11, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

“Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia has further consolidated the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, led the world in jointly maintaining the postwar international order, and promoted the multi-polarization of the world and the reconstruction of the international political landscape, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Saturday.” - CGTN

Wang Yi speaks during a press briefing in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

“The United States Cyber Command, or USCYBERCOM — a sprawling digital fortress whose mandate, on paper, is to protect American cyberspace. But off the record, and increasingly on the record, the agency’s foray into artificial intelligence has triggered a seismic shift in how elections around the world are influenced, manipulated, and in some cases, overridden.” - The Eastern Herald

Photo: The Defense Post

“Netanyahu insists an expanded offensive is necessary to destroy Hamas and free the 59 remaining hostages. The reality is that the prime minister has never articulated a clear plan since Hamas’s October 7 2023 attack killed 1,200 people and triggered the war. Instead, he repeats his maximalist mantra of “total victory” while seeking to placate his extremist allies to ensure the survival of his governing coalition.” - The FT View

Photo: Abdel Kareem/AP

Jingjing’s Highlights in This Week

As an educator and a writer, Rooney engaged with society deeply and observed the differences between the West and the East. If you want to understand the differences in both societies, politically and culturally, if you are considering studying or working in China, this video might help you get a better sense of China.

Page Editor: Jin Yulin

Call for Contributors!

I’ve added an “ Op-Ed” section to China Up Close. It’s an open platform I specifically designed to let everyone share their own perspectives with the world. Articles can be related to any topic as long as you’re highly passionate about it! Article length is recommended to be within 700 - 900 words.

If you have an idea for an Op-Ed, contact jjnewsletter@hotmail.com with a brief description of the article's focus.

Share

Leave a comment

Jingjing’s Social Media Links

X: @Jingjing_Li YouTube: @Jingjing_Li Facebook: Talk it Out with Li Jingjing

TikTok: @iamlijingjing Reddit: r/NewsWithJingjing Instagram: @jj_ontheroad