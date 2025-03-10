Let’s continue to explore the under-reported sides of news this week.

What You May Have Missed This Week

“Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, answered questions about China's foreign policy and diplomatic relations at a news conference during the third session of the 14th National People's Congress on Friday.”

“According to a survey of 25,883 respondents from 41 countries conducted by CGTN, 84.3 percent of respondents praise China's people-centered development concept and fully affirm the effectiveness of the Chinese government's governance.”

“A Chinese military spokesperson said on Sunday that several pieces of U.S. weapons will not alter the inevitable demise of ‘Taiwan independence.’”

Jingjing’s Highlights in This Week

“Today the world is facing a series of unprecedented and interconnected challenges. We, the young people of the world, want to use our skills, abilities and knowledge to participate in the mission of changing the world for the better, solving our shared challenges and making sure that together we build a community with a shared future for all humanity.”

Check out the changes in Chongqing in just 30 years. Invest in COMMON PROSPERITY, baby!

“Trump is building up toward a major war with China that will change the world forever, or is he? In this mega-livestream, journalists and China experts Carl Zha, Li Jingjing and KJ Noh break down the truth about US strategy toward China under Trump 2.0 and how it impacts the rapidly changing world order.”

