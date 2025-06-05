You probably don't realize it, but you're using products from this city in China. It could be toys, shoes, festival items, religious products, or even something as small as the buttons, threads, and zippers on your clothes.

Yiwu, located in Zhejiang Province in southeastern China, is known as the "supermarket for the world" because it offers the most comprehensive selection of small commodities, attracting businesspeople from over 200 countries and regions.

Are exporters in this city worried about the on-and-off tariff bluffs from the U.S.?

I visited Yiwu and spoke to businesspeople from both China and abroad to find out whether their businesses have been affected by the tariff drama the U.S. government has unleashed on the world.

