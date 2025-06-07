Let’s continue to explore the under-reported sides of news this week.

What You May Have Missed This Week

“The two sides should enhance communication in such fields as foreign affairs, economy and trade, military, and law enforcement to build consensus, clear up misunderstandings, and strengthen cooperation, said Xi.” - CGTN

“‘Time to drop the really big bomb,’ Musk wrote on X, the social platform he owns. ‘[Trump] is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.’” - The Hill

“Out of the 96 countries surveyed, 76 have a more positive view of China, while 20 have a more a positive view of the U.S. The U.S.’ global net perception rating dropped from +22% in 2024 to -5% in 2025.”

“In a return of one of the most controversial policies of his first term, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Wednesday banning nationals from a dozen countries, including Afghanistan, Haiti and the Republic of Congo, from entering the United States.” - NBC News

“Lee Jae-myung has been sworn in as South Korea's new president, formally beginning his five-year term earlier today. His victory comes six months after his predecessor, Yoon Suk-yeol, declared a short-lived period of martial law that threw the country into disarray.” - CGTN

“Yes, many of us live in democratic political systems, where we get to elect national leaders every few years, even if we acknowledge that this process is often corrupt and inadequate. But when it comes to the economy, the system of production — which affects our everyday lives and determines the shape and direction of our society — generally not even a pretence of democracy is allowed to enter.” - Jason Hickel

“China is the leader of BRICS but now China has now joined ASEAN and the Gulf Cooperation Council to form a new super alliance that will develop everything from trade to dedollarization and include an expansion of the Belt and Road Initiative. In today's video we discuss what China is doing and why ASEAN and China's trade relationship is already more important than US/China trade. This will change the future of our world economy.” - Cyrus Janssen

Jingjing’s Highlights in This Week

You probably don't realize it, but you're using products from this city in China. It could be toys, shoes, festival items, religious products, or even something as small as the buttons, threads and zippers on your clothes.

I visited Yiwu and spoke to businesspeople from both China and abroad to find out whether their businesses have been affected by the tariff drama the U.S. government has unleashed on the world.

