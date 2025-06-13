Watch: Trump got EVERYTHING WRONG about 'Made in China' before launching tariff war!
China is everywhere in your life ... whether you realize it or not.
I'm trying a new style of storytelling in this episode by mixing a bit of comedy. Let me know your thoughts in the comments!
Hmmm, I wonder why 😂
And you managed to incl. Merica's finest trash in your video as well. 👍🏼
谢谢。
I find it fascinating how anglos are scared of Chinese tech because they paid a hyperinflated cost for their personalized surveillance devices and are even committed to routinely re-investing in them. Reality is very difficult for the anglosphere to address.
The british-israeli doctrines of China-bad and Asian-invasion have been propagated as long as I have been in the planet; from education and instruction to politic, media and entertainment. The british-israelis even have their (masonic, as I have proven thousands+ times, again and again) Asian and HK, "pro-democracy" proxy, 'community leaders' to help propagate 'China is bad'. Those Asian proxies really even propagate hate of all Asians because anglos and jews (who are already racist, zionist trashbags) are far too ignorant AND stupid to be able to distinguish different Asians apart from one another. Sure other Asians might becoming accustomed to say "China bad" but the majority in the anglosphere, anglo and jews, are still grouping all Asians as "chinks", "nips", "gooks" etc, and even more so because of the "imminent threats" on their lives and freedoms by "China, China, China, China!".
british-israeli Canada can't even pave roads, build or fabricate sand paper or a screwdriver, so I am all for professionals (Chinese) doing the all the crafts(wo)manship for my needs - if they would like to, that is. Wireless earphones are a great example in my personal life; I use them for training and use them regularly, sweating and in different weather. Big Name, made in China, brands such as JBL, Sony, Skull Candy, Bose routinely failed me and all had to be replaced all around 6 months. I switched over to Made in China from a Chinese tech company, saved huge money and my current ear phones have already outlasted the big names by 8 months. I am satisfied customer.
