In 2005, Xi Jinping, then secretary of Zhejiang Province, wrote an article in the Zhejiang Daily newspaper called “Green Mountains and Clear Waters are also Gold and Silver Mountains.” The article argued in favour of Hu Jintao’s concept of the scientific outlook of development, which emphasized the harmony between humanity and nature and underlined that while economic development was vitally important, this could not come at the expense of the environment. This would become known as the “Two Mountains Theory.”

Upon becoming president in 2012, Xi would make the “Two Mountains Theory” a cornerstone of the Chinese government’s approach to development. However, the concept underpinning his “Two Mountains Theory” - that of an ecological civilization - did not originate with Xi. Instead, his 2005 article and the green policies he has championed, first as secretary of Zhejiang and later as president of China, are part of a larger movement within Chinese society that was inspired by theories of ecological civilization coming out of the European scientific community in the 1960s and 1970s. What Xi and other leading Chinese theorists did was to fit these concepts into the Chinese context. Today, China has made the concept of an ecological civilization very much its own, and, I would argue, you cannot understand contemporary China without first understanding what China means when it talks about its ecological civilization.

China’s Ecological Civilization

The concept of an ‘ecological civilization’ was first proposed by European researchers in the late 1960s. The term began to be used by Chinese academics in the 1980s and quickly gained in popularity among scientists and researchers. In the 1990s and early 2000s, prominent politicians such as Hu Jintao and Xi Jinping began to push for theories of ecological civilization to be adopted as Chinese government policy. In other words, as President Xi would later summarize it in a statement at a United Nations event, Chinese society would “seek a kind of modernization that promotes the harmonious coexistence of man and nature.”

Although the modern term “ecological civilization” was first proposed by Europeans, the ideas behind the concept have deep roots in Chinese Daoist traditions. Ancient Daoist texts like the Dao De Jing hold the natural environment in high regard, and Chinese environmentalists have long drawn from these ancient source texts in making their case for the importance of protecting the natural world. Of course, the philosophy of the natural world found in ancient Chinese texts does not always match perfectly with modern environmental ethics, but, as early as 1995, the China Daoist Association would release a “Declaration on the Environment” which would attempt to bridge the gap between modern environmentalism and ancient Daoist philosophy. In so doing, they became part of a movement advocating for the acceptance of an ecological civilization rooted in Chinese cultural values. This has also helped modern Chinese theorists and policy makers situate their green philosophy in China’s idea of itself as a civilization. This might go part of the way to explain why the tensions that have arisen in Europe and North America over the green transition have been considerably less pronounced in China.

Photo taken on April 14, 2018 shows a forest walkway in Zuohai Park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian province. Photo: Xinhua

The campaign in the 1990s and early 2000s to introduce more green thinking into Chinese political discourse and policy making was largely successful, and ecological civilization would become firmly embedded in China’s political mainstream in 2007 when, at the 17th Party Conference, it was adopted by the CPC as a way to develop the country and save the planet. Over the next decade, China’s theoretical approach to ecological civilization would continue to develop until it was formally adopted into the Chinese constitution in 2018.

China’s approach to achieving an ecological civilization rooted in a concept of sustainable development can be seen more recently in China’s ambitious dual carbon goal. This has set out a framework for China to achieve peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. If achieved, the dual carbon goal would form a road map for other developing countries to industrialize without sacrificing their environment. As of the start of this year, China looks set to meet the first part of the dual carbon goal early.

Ecological Civilization in Practice

The scale of China’s green transformation in the last few decades is truly staggering. In 2023 alone, China would spend more on its green transition than the rest of the world combined and accounted for 75% of the global wind farm and the majority of solar panel installations. China’s EV batteries account for 60% of the global market. Around 40% of the world’s hydrogen refueling stations are in China, along with the world’s largest green hydrogen project and the world’s first zero-carbon factory. Between 2012 and 2021, CO2 per unit of GDP dropped by 34.4%, and energy consumption per unit of GDP decreased by 26.4%. The Ecological Conservation Redline adopted in 2017 has constrained human activity and enhanced environmental protections in 95% of China’s most valuable ecosystems and in 100% of the plant and animal habitats under state conservation orders. We could go on.

Of course, the national government has been an important factor in pushing for a green transition, but in a country as big, complex and diverse as China it would be impossible for the central government to implement any policy on the scale of the green transition if there wasn’t also substantial buy-in for the project on the ground. When trying to understand what China’s ecological civilization looks like in practice, it is to this interplay between national, provincial, and local government with the business community and civic society that we must turn.

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2022 shows new energy vehicles (NEVs) at a factory of Chinese automaker Chery Holding Group Co., Ltd. in Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province. Photo: Xinhua/Zhou Mu

The Role of National Government: As we have seen, the national government has played a pivotal role in providing ideological guidance for the type of ecological civilization that the rest of Chinese society is aiming to create. In speeches, guidelines, meetings, and policy documents, the central government has shaped the framework in which provincial and local governments, as well as the private sector, operate. They also have an important role in co-coordinating and offering guidance on cross-province projects like the Three-North Shelterbelt Forrest Program, the largest forest program in the world. But the largest impact the central government has in facilitating the green transition is probably its financial role: research funding, for example, has increased for green technology, rising by 70% between 2017 and 2023, and over the next few years the government is aiming to see funding for green and environmental protection reach $2.1 trillion. Yet, as with much of China’s development goals, the building of an ecological civilization is a whole China affair.

Ecological Civilization in the Localities: National policy decisions and guidelines may sound very impressive in their scale but remain somewhat abstract. At the national level, ecological civilization is represented by data: percentage increases, billions spent, number of units produced, and so on. However, it is at the city and county level where we can best get an idea of how China’s ecological civilization isan impediment and brings benefits to everyday people.

The small city of Shuitou in Zhejiang province is a good example of ecological transformation in action. In the 1980s and 1990s, Shuitou was China’s leather capital, home to over 1000 tanneries. However, leather working is a heavily polluting industry, and, as a result, by 2000, Shuitou was one of the most polluted cities in all of China. When the economic downturn hit the city in the mid-2000s, Shuitou used this as an opportunity to pivot to a less polluting industry: pet toys and treats. By 2023, pet products were worth $630 million to the city, 60% of the world’s dog chews were made in Shuitou, and the city’s environment had improved immeasurably. The transformation of Shuitou is the kind of thing that is often meant when speaking of China’s ecological civilization. The pet industry is not really part of the new green industries of China (although we could argue that encouraging better pet care contributes to the goal of humanity living in better harmony with nature). However, the transformation of the city from China’s leather capital to its premier pet town improved the environment, reduced pollution, and made Shuitou a more livable place for its residents.

The visitor center in Pingyang County, which is built in the shape of a dog bone, Zhejiang province, 2017. Photo: Chang Kong/VCG

The planning model used to achieve this is also very much in keeping with the model used elsewhere to achieve an ecological civilization: while the local government were instrumental in pushing for the transformation of the city, it would not have been possible without local entrepreneurs taking up the challenge and setting up their own pet product businesses. This is a green transition that has buy-in from all levels of society, and this was possible because making the local area more environmentally friendly also came with very direct and very obvious economic benefits for the residents.

Another good example of this partnership between local government and business can be seen in the town of Jixian in Shaanxi province, which has found new economic vigour as home to the Chinese EV giant BYD’s largest factory. There, 40,000 workers are directly employed in producing the new electric vehicles that have become a central feature of China’s green transition.

Or we could examine the Erhai Lake region in Yunnan, which, until recently, suffered from major environmental problems partly due to local herders’ animals defecating on the shore of the lake. The local government built four factories that process 1,300 tonnes of cow dung a day. This has solved Erhai Lake’s pollution problem while also producing fertilizer, which is then shipped all across China and South East Asia, and bringing much needed jobs to an underdeveloped region. The cleaning up of pollution on the lake has also helped facilitate the growth of Erhai’s tourism industry, bringing in even more jobs to the region.

These are three illustrative examples, but there are thousands more such cases developing all across China. At the local level, we can see the key concepts of China’s ecological civilization and the “Two Mountains” theory in practice: improving the environment while growing the economy. In Shuitou, for example, rather than closing the factories causing the pollution, the industry is repurposed into a more environmentally friendly sector. On Erhai Lake, rather than simply banning the already impoverished herders from the shoreline, the problem has been turned into a way to grow the local economy. In this way, the local people and communities are fully bought into the green transition since they can directly envision how their lives improve both in terms of a healthier living environment and greater economic prosperity.

The Role of Business in Scaling the Two Mountains: The focus on economic growth means that the business community has also been brought in to help build China’s ecological civilization. Over 800 large Chinese companies have already pledged to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, but it is in the emerging green technology sector that the power of the Chinese business community can truly be felt.

Perhaps no company is more important to China’s green transition than BYD. The EV manufacturer has helped pioneer China’s EV revolution: in 2015 EV market penetration in China was less than 1%, by 2022 it was 25.6%. Of course, part of this transition has been due to government policy: for example, one province has introduced plans to ban the sale of fossil fuel-powered vehicles by 2030, and fiscal policy has tended to favour electric vehicles. But the slick marketing campaigns and desirable products of EV companies like BYD have been an important component of the transition away from fossil-powered vehicles.

BYD is not the only EV company operating in China, but it is certainly the largest and most successful: in 2022, it surpassed Tesla as the world’s top EV vehicle manufacturer in terms of global sales, and in 2023, it became the first EV company to enter the top 10 global car companies. This reach beyond China’s borders has meant BYD has also become an important part of the global green transition away from reliance on fossil fuels: it is their sales teams, for example, that are at the forefront of convincing the fossil-fuel dependent Gulf States to switch to electric cars.

Workers assemble a chassis at a BYD factory in Sao Paulo state, Brazil, November 14, 2023. Photo: CFP

Of course, the primary purpose of BYD and China’s other green tech firms is not environmentalism. These are businesses, and, as such, their top priority is making profit and finding business success. Yet, the construction of China’s ecological civilization has created an environment in which investing in the green transition is a good way to make money. Just as the residents of China’s factory towns can see prosperity in embracing the ideas of ecological civilization, so too can China’s business leaders. There are few better examples of the successful interplay between the national government’s green guidance and the Chinese business community than BYD’s rising dominance in the global car market.

What China’s Ecological Civilization Means for the World

Pollution has not entirely disappeared in China, but the building of an ecological civilization means that today, China is closer to achieving the dream of living in harmony with nature that President Xi outlined in the Zhejiang Daily 20 years ago than ever before. China has achieved remarkable progress on the environment by demonstrating to normal people as well as to business and community leaders that they need not choose between the environment and economic prosperity. Indeed, preserving the environment and tackling pollution can often be a route to economic prosperity.

During the period in which China has been building its ecological civilization, the country has also become increasingly important to the global economy. This has meant that, especially in the Global South, China has also become increasingly important to the world’s green transition. For example, Chinese companies have a 60% share of the global EV battery market. China is also increasingly central to the global renewable energy industry - and this is true even in the Global North. New Zealand, for instance, has received 89% of its solar equipment from China, and so Chinese factories have become vitally important in that country achieving its own climate goals.

The centrality of China to the green transition can also be seen in its famed infrastructure projects. East Africa’s largest solar power plant was built by China, as was the Der Aar Wind Farm, one of South Africa’s largest. China was also behind Suriname’s hybrid microgrid solar power project, which ended rural reliance on diesel for the generation of electricity. They also helped build Brazil’s colossal Belo Monte Hydropower plant. As the United States returns to climate denial under the Trump administration, China will be the Global South’s only realistic partner in achieving a green transition that still delivers industrial development.

Despite having deep roots in Chinese culture, the adoption of an ecological civilization was not a foregone conclusion. China’s current success in the green transition is due to decades of hard work by Chinese politicians, business leaders, and the common people. There is still a lot of work to be done, but, with Trump back in the White House and an anti-green backlash brewing in Europe, China has become the world’s last best hope for climate justice.

