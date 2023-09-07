Welcome to China Up Close!

As the world moves into a new multipolar reality, it is more important than ever to understand China and the Global South. So here, I try to move beyond the mainstream talking points and bring you a new perspective through my media outlet - China Up Close.

I was born and raised in China and educated in journalism both in China and the UK, and have worked as a journalist & political commentator in China for 10 years. I’ve traveled across the world and worked as an editor and reporter for several media outlets in China. I'm tired of seeing my own culture and country being misrepresented, so I've decided to show the sides of stories that many media in the West ignored, twisted, misunderstood, or misrepresented.

If you want to hear real stories from China, if you are willing to be challenged and hear the other side of the story, follow my journey. I’ll show you the world through my lens.