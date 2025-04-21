Let’s continue to explore the under-reported sides of news this week.

What You May Have Missed This Week

“China firmly opposes any deal between the United States and its trading partners at the expense of Chinese interests, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.” - CGTN

China's Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, China. Photo: VCG

“As the starter pistols sounded on Saturday morning, history was made. On the outskirts of Beijing, servos hummed and joints whirred as 20 bipedal robots bolted from the starting line, kicking off the world's first humanoid robot half marathon.” - Xinhua

Photo: Xinhua/Li He

“Chinese President Xi Jinping's just-concluded Southeast Asia tour focused on good-neighborly relations, promoted mutually beneficial cooperation and achieved complete success, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.” - CGTN

“On March 24, the United States carried out a premeditated attack on the Al Rasool Al-Azam Oncology Hospital in Saada, Yemen, turning it into rubble. At least two people were killed and 13 more injured. This was not an isolated incident. Eight days previously, on March 16, Washington launched 13 separate airstrikes against the building, systematically destroying the hospital’s five blocks.” - MintPress News

- Second Thought

Jingjing’s Highlights in This Week

As China’s President Xi Jinping pays his official visit to Malaysia in over a decade, leaders from both countries are deepening the ties between the two countries and building a China-Malaysia community for a shared future.

The U.S. thinks it can choke China by cutting off its market? Naive. The U.S. market is not that important. China's No.1 trading partner is ASEAN! And ASEAN is not falling for the 'divide and conquer' strategy.

Page Editor: Jin Yulin

Call for Contributors!

I’ve added an “ Op-Ed” section to China Up Close. It’s an open platform I specifically designed to let everyone share their own perspectives with the world. Articles can be related to any topic as long as you’re highly passionate about it! Article length is recommended to be within 700 - 900 words.

If you have an idea for an Op-Ed, contact jjnewsletter@hotmail.com with a brief description of the article's focus.

Share

Leave a comment

Jingjing’s Social Media Links

X: @Jingjing_Li YouTube: @Jingjing_Li Facebook: Talk it Out with Li Jingjing

TikTok: @iamlijingjing Reddit: r/NewsWithJingjing Instagram: @jj_ontheroad