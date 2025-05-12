China Up Close

China Up Close

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Avenell's avatar
David Avenell
6dEdited

I was lucky today to come across an interview with Prof. Jeffery Sachs, who I seem to remember you have had as a guest Jingjing - it appeared to be in an airport lounge or something like one.

In this interview Prof. Sachs explains the history of China going back thousands of years and how what was the largest economy, the the most important regional nation ( but they never invaded another country in that time ) is now simply 're-balancing'. To use an Amerikanism.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qcTLAX8hF7I

I hope you can get Prof Sachs back again, he has a gift for explaining complex theories and ideas in simple language.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lim Meng Teck's avatar
Lim Meng Teck
6d

❤️👍💯

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Li Jingjing
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture