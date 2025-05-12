This episode’s guest is ‪Douglas Rooney‬, a Scottish man who decided to move to China five years ago as a new adventure for his life, and just like many other foreigners who came to China for the first time, he came with all the biases and stereotypes about China he learned while in the U.K.

As an educator and a writer, Rooney engaged with society deeply and observed the differences between the West and the East. If you want to understand the differences in both societies, politically and culturally, if you are considering studying or working in China, this video might help you get a better sense of China.

