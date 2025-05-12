Watch: Brit compares life in China vs. the UK; You'd be shocked by his answers!
Talk with Douglas Rooney
This episode’s guest is Douglas Rooney, a Scottish man who decided to move to China five years ago as a new adventure for his life, and just like many other foreigners who came to China for the first time, he came with all the biases and stereotypes about China he learned while in the U.K.
As an educator and a writer, Rooney engaged with society deeply and observed the differences between the West and the East. If you want to understand the differences in both societies, politically and culturally, if you are considering studying or working in China, this video might help you get a better sense of China.
I was lucky today to come across an interview with Prof. Jeffery Sachs, who I seem to remember you have had as a guest Jingjing - it appeared to be in an airport lounge or something like one.
In this interview Prof. Sachs explains the history of China going back thousands of years and how what was the largest economy, the the most important regional nation ( but they never invaded another country in that time ) is now simply 're-balancing'. To use an Amerikanism.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qcTLAX8hF7I
I hope you can get Prof Sachs back again, he has a gift for explaining complex theories and ideas in simple language.
