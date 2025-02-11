Let’s continue to explore the under-reported sides of news this week.

What You May Have Missed This Week

“Wikileaks has revealed that the United States allegedly transferred $472.6 million through Internews Network, a global media non-governmental organisation (NGO) suspected of promoting covert censorship and media control.”

Photo: AP

“The BBC, through its international charity arm BBC Media Action, has expressed its dissatisfaction with a recent decision by the US government to pause funding. The impact of this pause, which affected approximately 8% of their income for the fiscal year 2023-24, left them quite baffled.”

“China’s box office continued its strong Lunar New Year momentum, with “Ne Zha 2” dominating the charts for the second consecutive week. The Enlight Pictures release grossed RMB1.92 billion ($267.1 million) during the Feb. 3–9 period, bringing its cumulative total to $1.11 billion, according to Artisan Gateway.”

Photo: Enlight Pictures

“The breakthrough performances of DeepSeek V3 and R1 do not guarantee a sustained edge for China’s artificial intelligence development, but they do highlight that the competitive advantages of US-based market leaders are less insurmountable than once believed.”

“On Monday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang presided over a State Council executive meeting that outlined measures to boost domestic consumption and approved an action plan to stabilize foreign investment in 2025.”

People walk on the Nanjing Road Walkway in east China's Shanghai, February 3, 2025. Photo: VCG

“I was detained this week by the Austrian police and intelligence services. They raided my house, office, and took all my devices. They are accusing me of being a member of Hamas and threatened me with 10 years in prison. Journalism is not a crime.”

Jingjing’s Highlights in This Week

Anti-China propaganda affects not only Westerners but also Chinese diaspora, how they view their own culture and themselves. Chinese-Australian writer Mimi Zhu shares her experience growing up in the West dealing with it.

“A 15% tariff will be applied to U.S. coal & liquefied natural gas (LNG), while a 10% will be imposed on oil, agricultural machinery, large-displacement vehicles, and pickup trucks, effective February 10.”

Page Editor: Jin Yulin

Call for Contributors!

I’ve added an “ Op-Ed” section to China Up Close. It’s an open platform I specifically designed to let everyone share their own perspectives with the world. Articles can be related to any topic as long as you’re highly passionate about it! Article length is recommended to be within 700 - 900 words.

If you have an idea for an Op-Ed, contact jjnewsletter@hotmail.com with a brief description of the article's focus.

Share

Leave a comment

Jingjing’s Social Media Links

X: @Jingjing_Li YouTube: @Jingjing_Li Facebook: Talk it Out with Li Jingjing

TikTok: @iamlijingjing Reddit: r/NewsWithJingjing Instagram: @jj_ontheroad