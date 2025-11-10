China Up Close

What happened to the dockers in Qingdao Port?

In a socialist socioeconomic system, collaborative productive enterprises will mutate their functions to match productive development needs, so workers will change their jobs to other enterprises nearby, whether newly created or already existing. Unloading containers from ships is only one function of a port. There will be other docks at that port or nearby ones which have not been mechanised, needing dockers. What is done with those containers involves many other functions - transporting and distributing the containers, unloading them at their destination points, monitoring their logistic progress, recommissioning their overseas origins, and so on.

Maintaining opportunities for workers to change jobs, be retrained, and supported while temporarily unemployed are all vital to the wellbeing of socialist socioeconomics. It's likely that these matters are already being taken care of, but outside the purview of outside observers and commentators. It would be useful for academics to investigate what's happening and report on it, whether favourably or critically.

