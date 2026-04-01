The US is strangling the Cuban people with an energy blockade, which leads to daily blackouts, severe gas shortages, and deteriorating medical care, but Cuba is not alone.

Countries like China, Russia and international activists from around the world are sending aid into the country.



Manolo De Los Santos was among the activists who went to Cuba on a humanitarian aid program. He shares with us how the Cuban people are resisting the bully.

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