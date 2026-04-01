Watch: US is strangling Cuba with a fuel blockade ... but Cuba is not fighting alone
A talk with Manolo De Los Santos, Executive Director of the People’s Forum
The US is strangling the Cuban people with an energy blockade, which leads to daily blackouts, severe gas shortages, and deteriorating medical care, but Cuba is not alone.
Countries like China, Russia and international activists from around the world are sending aid into the country.
Manolo De Los Santos was among the activists who went to Cuba on a humanitarian aid program. He shares with us how the Cuban people are resisting the bully.
I'm now in my 70's and my political awakening was the murder of President Kennedy, after which I learned of the Cuban Missile Crisis, then the Revolution and Che Guevara. To this day I have a banner of that famous image of Che with the words "Hasta La Victoria Siempre" which, according to A.I. means " Till Victory Always", which I take to mean 'Don't give up'.
Cuba has survived about 65 yrs of sanctions and embargoes and still been able to offer medical aid to Amerika during Covid, so how about the rest of the world just says, Fk your sanctions, Fk your embargoes we're going to trade with Cuba. What are they going to do about it.
Russian naval ships visited Havana last year although not perhaps warships but there was one submarine. That might have been Jacques Cousteau.
So It might be time for the rest of the world to step up and say STOP!
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