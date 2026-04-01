China Up Close

China Up Close

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Avenell's avatar
David Avenell
Apr 1

I'm now in my 70's and my political awakening was the murder of President Kennedy, after which I learned of the Cuban Missile Crisis, then the Revolution and Che Guevara. To this day I have a banner of that famous image of Che with the words "Hasta La Victoria Siempre" which, according to A.I. means " Till Victory Always", which I take to mean 'Don't give up'.

Cuba has survived about 65 yrs of sanctions and embargoes and still been able to offer medical aid to Amerika during Covid, so how about the rest of the world just says, Fk your sanctions, Fk your embargoes we're going to trade with Cuba. What are they going to do about it.

Russian naval ships visited Havana last year although not perhaps warships but there was one submarine. That might have been Jacques Cousteau.

So It might be time for the rest of the world to step up and say STOP!

Reply
Share
Mircea Dinu's avatar
Mircea Dinu
Apr 1

👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Li Jingjing · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture