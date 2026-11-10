China Up Close

China Up Close

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The Talking Wombat's avatar
The Talking Wombat
3h

David and Medea are two thoughtful, caring guests...thank you Jingjing for hosting them. I enjoyed the conversation.

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Bloodboiler's avatar
Bloodboiler
4h

The question still stands: Is China ready to open up its doors to the Synagogue of Satan aka Children of the Devil by letting them into their home?

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