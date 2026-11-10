Two Americans with opposite backgrounds and one Chinese are having a conversation in Beijing about how the US got China wrong, why it's so hard for the US to invest in average Americans, and why the US foreign policies failed.
They are legendary peace activist Medea Benjamin, co-founder of the women-led peace group CODEPINK, and David Oualaalou @geopoliticaltrends , who was a analyst within the US national security apparatus.
David and Medea are two thoughtful, caring guests...thank you Jingjing for hosting them. I enjoyed the conversation.
The question still stands: Is China ready to open up its doors to the Synagogue of Satan aka Children of the Devil by letting them into their home?