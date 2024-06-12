What if I told you the most popular football league in China is not in a major city like Beijing or Shanghai but in a small village in Guizhou? Welcome to Cun Chao, the village football league in Rongjiang County, Guizhou Province!

Recently, I attended a special event in Cun Chao, in which over 130 students from 40 countries and regions played a friendly game of football with local students. What will happen when the football village meets all the brilliant cultures from across the world?

