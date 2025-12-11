China Up Close

Walt King
Walt King
Dec 11

Nice work, keep it up. The same is true of MTRs. In Shenzhen and Hong Kong we don't need a car, there is always a subway train nearby within a few minutes to get you quickly avoiding traffic congestion to any part. On top of that, Shenzhen has a complex bus network (electric of course) and taxis are cheap, plentiful. and a few minutes away on your phone. Who'd live anywhere else?

Lim Meng Teck
Dec 11

🇨🇳❤️👍💯

