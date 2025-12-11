Watch: This is why you don't have better infrastructure like China
China’s basic infrastructure has somehow become the jealousy of the whole world.
So we are digging into this in this episode ... why other countries are not building these basic infrastructures for their people, but China can?!
Nice work, keep it up. The same is true of MTRs. In Shenzhen and Hong Kong we don't need a car, there is always a subway train nearby within a few minutes to get you quickly avoiding traffic congestion to any part. On top of that, Shenzhen has a complex bus network (electric of course) and taxis are cheap, plentiful. and a few minutes away on your phone. Who'd live anywhere else?
