The West’s “rule-based international order” is slowly crumbling, and here’s why.

Guests joining this episode:

Mushahid Hussain Syed, Pakistani politician, journalist, chairman of the Pakistan-China Institute. He is also former chairman of the Pakistani Senate Defence Committee. He has long focused on Pakistan’s foreign policy, regional security, China-Pakistan relations and the role of the Global South in international affairs.



Dr. David Oualaalou, Geopolitical analyst, former US intelligence advisor. Dr.Oualaalou is a geopolitical analyst, consultant, author, veteran, and former international security analyst in Washington, D.C. He has taught international relations and US foreign policy, and has lectured extensively on international security.

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