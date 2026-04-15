Watch: Seyed M. Marandi on why Islamabad talks collapsed: Iran will not give up its sovereignty and rights
A interview with Seyed M. Marandi, professor at University of Tehran, he's also one of the Iranian delegates in the Islamabad talks.
US-Iran talks in Islamabad broke down with no agreement reached. Professor Seyed M.Marandi joined me from Tehran to share why the US conditions were unacceptable to Iran, why attacks on Lebanon got less attention, and China's role in the region.
Iran is on the right side of history!👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
Absolutely correct. I stand with Iran.