China Up Close

China Up Close

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mircea Dinu's avatar
Mircea Dinu
15h

Iran is on the right side of history!👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍

Reply
Share
Rajiv Chopra's avatar
Rajiv Chopra
12h

Absolutely correct. I stand with Iran.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Li Jingjing · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture