Watch: Leftist Vijay Prashad's view on China: Is China still socialist?
Is China a socialist or capitalist country? Will China become the next hegemon as its global influence continues to grow?
Renowned leftist historian and writer, director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, shared his analysis in this talk.
Thank you so much for your work. Within the last 12 hours I gained a new understanding of what the Chinese People’s Revolution actually achieved. I listened to an article called, THE WEST IS SRUCK IN A WORLD THAT NO LONGER EXISTS, by William Murphy on Substack. Truly eye opening. Listening to this interview added my new found understanding. Thank you.
Great interview. Thanks Jingjing and V.J.
Indeed, middle class aspirations have to be managed.
Unfortunately, here in the enlightened west ( or global north if you prefer - says it all really doesn't it, they don't know which direction they're going in ) those middle class aspirations are managed by the marketing and advertising industries.
And, as V.J. also pointed out, the Chinese people defended their revolution.
May the next five years be good years.