Watch: Jingjing on George Galloway's Show - How China won the future
It's my honor to be on George's show again.
And this time, sharing my experience attending China's V-Day commemoration, and calling out how some countries neglected and even tried to erase China and many Asian countries' sacrifices and contributions in WWII.
We, the young generations, will carry our forefathers' spirit, and our history will not be forgotten.
