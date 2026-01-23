Watch: Iranian Seyed M. Marandi: What REALLY happened in Iran & why U.S. wants to destroy the country
Track records of Western interventions tell us we need to be skeptical and cautious whenever some Western politicians and pundits claim they want to liberate people in another country and bring them democracy.
Seyed Mohammad Marandi is a professor at the University of Tehran in Iran. In this episode, he told us what happened during the protests in Iran and how Western sanctions hurt the lives of ordinary Iranians.
It's great to see you interviewing guests like Prof. Marandi and allowing them to tell their story from their side. The world is slowly awkening to the Amerikan Empire and we need more voices like yours and more shows like yours to help spread the truth.
Sorry my country has so mistreated Iran. Whatever our disagreements, punishing innocent people on such a large scale is totally unacceptable. Let Iran work out its own issues and support good practices where we can. America has fallen in multiple regards but the current leadership is not Making Us Great Again on any metric. We have failed our own people and are resorting to lashing out at others. I hope we wake up. Let’s clean up our side of the street before we worry about yours. We handed our country to cabal of CEOs. We need to take it back. Our credibility is plummeting along with our ability to create real value. Beneath the layers of speculation, our real economic value is withering. When the next bubble pops, will we let the few further disenfranchise the many? Or will we finally say enough is enough and stop the donor class from manipulating our government into a condition of absurdity? After WWII we had so much potential and positive momentum, but we are squandering all that is good. Is it decadence? Did we stray too far from our roots? Did we adopt new technologies too carelessly? I am not sure, but something happened. Intellectually, spiritually, and socially we began to deteriorate. Pray for us.