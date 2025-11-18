China Up Close

Discussion about this post

David Avenell
David Avenell
David Avenell
7d

Listening to Hasan speaking about peoples' desire for a good well paid job, being able to afford a home, healthcare and education, immediately reminded me of American comedian George Carlin.

He said "it's called the American Dream because you have to be asleep to believe it".

David Arthur Unger
David Arthur Unger
6d

I travelled to China on business 8 times between Dec 1992 & Nov 1997 and once again in 2004 it was the most rewarding experience I have ever had. I learned to speak some Mandarin and I had to read the Chinese characters for Nan & Bei in order to stand in the correct line to catch a domestic flight to Nanjing (southern capital). I wrote a poem about my view of China at that time in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, it was published in the local newspaper around that time.

China - A Foreigners View

The peaceful and tranquil settings represent the Yin,

Massive re-construction & industrialization the Yang.

The Dragon that was asleep for a thousand years,

Now rises like the Phoenix from the ashes of destruction,

Fulfilling its appointed time with destiny,

As the most powerful Kingdom on Earth.

David A. Unger June 14th 1994

Thank you Li for speaking truth to fiction, I look forward to your next post...

© 2025 Li Jingjing
