U.S. mega influencer Hasan Piker, who has a combined 4.5 million followers across Twitch and YouTube, visited China for the first time and sat down with Li Jingjing in Beijing to talk about his long-awaited China trip.



Hasan Piker, also known as HasanAbi, is one of the most influential political streamers and commentators in the U.S., with a massive reach among young Americans. His daily livestreams combine political commentary, media analysis and cultural discussion, offering a direct and unfiltered perspective that mainstream media struggles to deliver. This style has earned him deep trust from millions who rely on him to make sense of politics and global events.



Why China? Piker says he wanted to cut through Western misinformation by seeing the country with his own eyes. “There are so many rumors and outright lies about China,” he said. “I needed to see it for myself.”



He discusses China’s rapid growth, its achievements in poverty alleviation and why Western media often misrepresents the country. Piker also reflects on the challenges facing young Americans today and explains why a clearer understanding of China is essential for the future of China-U.S. relations.

