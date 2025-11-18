Watch: Hasan Piker on his China trip and why understanding China matters
U.S. mega influencer Hasan Piker, who has a combined 4.5 million followers across Twitch and YouTube, visited China for the first time and sat down with Li Jingjing in Beijing to talk about his long-awaited China trip.
Hasan Piker, also known as HasanAbi, is one of the most influential political streamers and commentators in the U.S., with a massive reach among young Americans. His daily livestreams combine political commentary, media analysis and cultural discussion, offering a direct and unfiltered perspective that mainstream media struggles to deliver. This style has earned him deep trust from millions who rely on him to make sense of politics and global events.
Why China? Piker says he wanted to cut through Western misinformation by seeing the country with his own eyes. “There are so many rumors and outright lies about China,” he said. “I needed to see it for myself.”
He discusses China’s rapid growth, its achievements in poverty alleviation and why Western media often misrepresents the country. Piker also reflects on the challenges facing young Americans today and explains why a clearer understanding of China is essential for the future of China-U.S. relations.
Listening to Hasan speaking about peoples' desire for a good well paid job, being able to afford a home, healthcare and education, immediately reminded me of American comedian George Carlin.
He said "it's called the American Dream because you have to be asleep to believe it".
I travelled to China on business 8 times between Dec 1992 & Nov 1997 and once again in 2004 it was the most rewarding experience I have ever had. I learned to speak some Mandarin and I had to read the Chinese characters for Nan & Bei in order to stand in the correct line to catch a domestic flight to Nanjing (southern capital). I wrote a poem about my view of China at that time in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, it was published in the local newspaper around that time.
China - A Foreigners View
The peaceful and tranquil settings represent the Yin,
Massive re-construction & industrialization the Yang.
The Dragon that was asleep for a thousand years,
Now rises like the Phoenix from the ashes of destruction,
Fulfilling its appointed time with destiny,
As the most powerful Kingdom on Earth.
David A. Unger June 14th 1994
Thank you Li for speaking truth to fiction, I look forward to your next post...