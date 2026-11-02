What are the root causes of Europe’s social unrest? Can Europe ever achieve genuine strategic autonomy while remaining tied to US and NATO priorities? What real potential exists for EU‑China cooperation, and which political and economic forces stand in its way? To unpack these urgent questions, in this episode I'm joined by a guest from Belgium.
Marc Botenga is a member of the European Parliament from the Workers' Party of Belgium, and Vice-Chair of The Left group (GUE/NGL) in the European Parliament. A sharp, outspoken left-wing voice, he is widely known for his powerful plenary speeches critiquing corporate power, militarism, and Western double standards.
As a long time socialist I agree wholeheartedly with almost all that your guest Mr. Botenga says Jingjing, but not the Russaphobia that seems to be deeply embedded in European and British polity ( I'm a big fan of Prof. Jeffery Sachs who has said a lot on that matter ).
The Russian SMO was not illegal aggression, it was a response to eight years of artillery attacks by Ukrainian nationalists, on the ethnic population of the Donbass that killed a minimum 14,000 Russians and that began after the 2014 Maidan coup, which was armed and funded by the CIA. Russia never intended to 'invade' Ukraine, only to secure those oblasts occupied by Russians.
Mr. Botenga also acknowledged that NATO is a projection of Amerikan power, but didn't admit that means the placing of NATO forces in Ukraine is a direct threat to Russia by the US. But he does say 'dialogue, talk to each other, treat each other with respect' so here's an idea - talk to Vladimir Putin, talk to Sergei Lavrov.
I believe Xi Xingpin and Wang Yi do.
After 500 years of Colonialism, 95% of humanity now controls the resources & manner of production, and the collective West is no longer admired too.