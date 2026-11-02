What are the root causes of Europe’s social unrest? Can Europe ever achieve genuine strategic autonomy while remaining tied to US and NATO priorities? What real potential exists for EU‑China cooperation, and which political and economic forces stand in its way? To unpack these urgent questions, in this episode I'm joined by a guest from Belgium.



Marc Botenga is a member of the European Parliament from the Workers' Party of Belgium, and Vice-Chair of The Left group (GUE/NGL) in the European Parliament. A sharp, outspoken left-wing voice, he is widely known for his powerful plenary speeches critiquing corporate power, militarism, and Western double standards.

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