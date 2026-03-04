Dr.David Qualaalou ‪@geopoliticaltrends‬ is a geopolitical analyst, writer and consultant who worked for the U.S. Government in both the military and executive branches. His main academic research focuses on International Relations, US Foreign Policy, and the Middle East.



In this episode, he analyzes the reasons and the timing of the U.S. - Israel attack on Iran, and how the escalating tensions will change the Middle East region.

