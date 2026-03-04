Watch: Attacks on Iran driven by U.S.-Israel DESPERATION
A talk with U.S. veteran David Gualaalou
Dr.David Qualaalou @geopoliticaltrends is a geopolitical analyst, writer and consultant who worked for the U.S. Government in both the military and executive branches. His main academic research focuses on International Relations, US Foreign Policy, and the Middle East.
In this episode, he analyzes the reasons and the timing of the U.S. - Israel attack on Iran, and how the escalating tensions will change the Middle East region.
Thank you for inviting David as your guest, Jingjing. I appreciate his well researched analysis and commentary and he is a good educator.
An excellent interview.