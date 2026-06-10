While young people across the world are 'Chinamaxxing,' some have really made the bold move to go to China. Is China really safe and friendly to people like Muslims or of African descent? In this episode, I speak to Q. Ali, a political commentator and former journalist for Western media outlets. He moved to China a year ago; his experience living in China as a Black Muslim might give you a different angle to look at China.

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