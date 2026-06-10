Watch: A Black Muslim Westerner's honest take on China
A talk with Q. Ali
While young people across the world are 'Chinamaxxing,' some have really made the bold move to go to China. Is China really safe and friendly to people like Muslims or of African descent? In this episode, I speak to Q. Ali, a political commentator and former journalist for Western media outlets. He moved to China a year ago; his experience living in China as a Black Muslim might give you a different angle to look at China.
Great interview Jingjing and I like the new format. It's good to hear Q.Ali openly describing his welcome and acceptance by Chinese people, while he also shows how wrongly many westerners view China because of propaganda. I watched a documentary by Pepe Escobar recently about the New Silk Road and between Pepe and Prof. Mearsheimer and Prof. Sachs and others the facade of lies told about China is starting to crumble.
Unfortunately, my Govt here in Australia still thinks we need to spend what will probably turnout to be half a trillion dollars, for submarines that we might never see, to defend our trade routes with China, against China.
Keep on doing what you are doing Jingjing.
P.S I hope the links to Talk t Out and you travel videos still work.