China Up Close

China Up Close

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David Avenell
Jun 12

Great interview Jingjing and I like the new format. It's good to hear Q.Ali openly describing his welcome and acceptance by Chinese people, while he also shows how wrongly many westerners view China because of propaganda. I watched a documentary by Pepe Escobar recently about the New Silk Road and between Pepe and Prof. Mearsheimer and Prof. Sachs and others the facade of lies told about China is starting to crumble.

Unfortunately, my Govt here in Australia still thinks we need to spend what will probably turnout to be half a trillion dollars, for submarines that we might never see, to defend our trade routes with China, against China.

Keep on doing what you are doing Jingjing.

P.S I hope the links to Talk t Out and you travel videos still work.

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