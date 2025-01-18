Let’s continue to explore the under-reported sides of news this week.

What You May Have Missed This Week

“Amid growing concerns over a potential TikTok ban in the US, Chinese social media app "RedNote," or Xiaohongshu, has quickly risen in popularity, securing a top spot on Top Free Apps list in Apple App Store in the US.”

“TikTok warned late Friday it will go dark in the United States on Sunday unless President Joe Biden's administration provides assurances to companies like Apple and Google that they will not face enforcement actions when a ban takes effect.”

Photo: AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File

“According to Duolingo, the app has seen roughly 216% growth in new Mandarin learning in the U.S. compared to this time last year, with a sharp spike in mid-January as RedNote’s adoption took off. In addition, the company reports that in its ‘How did you hear about us’ survey that new users are prompted to answer, it’s seeing a corresponding spike in people selecting ‘TikTok’ as their response.”

“South Korea’s arrested president, Yoon Suk Yeol, will not attend a new round of questioning by investigators on Friday, his lawyer said, as authorities face an imminent deadline to obtain a warrant to extend his detention or release the embattled leader.”

“China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5 percent year on year in 2024, meeting the annual target of around 5 percent, official data showed on Friday.”

“Efforts will be made to further ease market access, MOC official Li Yongjie told a press conference. She said that after China placed zero restrictions on foreign investment in its manufacturing sector last year, it will now advance the opening up of its services sector this year – particularly through pilot programs in the telecommunications, medical care and education fields.”

“Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced Thursday that his party will quit the government if the newly announced Gaza ceasefire agreement is approved.”

“Join us as Daniel Dumbrill and Ben Norton dive into the fascinating shift of TikTok users to the Chinese social media platform, XiaoHongShu (Little Red Book/RedNote), amidst the backdrop of the upcoming TikTok ban in the US.”

Jingjing’s Highlights in This Week

“The US move to ban TikTok has backfired as millions of young people switch to alternative Chinese social media, demonstrating that what they've been told about the country is a lie.”

People are comparing the healthcare system in the U.S. and China. Both sides were shocked by the prices on the other side ...

Page Editor: Jin Yulin

