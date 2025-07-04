US-funded Radio Free Asia halts Cantonese service amid Trump's funding cut
Let’s continue to explore the under-reported sides of news this week.
What You May Have Missed This Week
1. Radio Free Asia axes Cantonese service amid US funding cut
“Radio Free Asia (RFA) announced it will cease Cantonese-language content operations starting Tuesday (July 1), following the termination of funding by the US government. Trump had previously criticized these media outlets for advocating stances that did not align with his views, labeling them as "left-wing media.” - The Standard
2. The third China-Latin America Cultural Tour Exhibition opens in Brazil
“The third China-Latin America Cultural Tour Exhibition opened at Brazil's Sao Paulo State University on Saturday, drawing over 150 attendees, including representatives from Brazil's and China's cultural sectors, as well as faculty and students from universities.” - CGTN
3. CPC grows stronger as membership surpasses 100 million
“The Communist Party of China (CPC) had more than 100.27 million members at the end of 2024, an increase of nearly 1.09 million from 2023, according to a report issued Monday ahead of the Party's 104th founding anniversary.” - CGTN
4. 28th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland
“The government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Tuesday held a flag-raising ceremony and a reception to celebrate the 28th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.” - Xinhua
5. U.S. lifts chip software curbs on China amid trade truce
“The U.S. government has rescinded its export restrictions on chip-design software to China, semiconductor software companies Synopsys and Cadence announced Thursday.” - CNBC
6. Vietnam HUMILIATES Trump in trade war
- Chris Norlund
Jingjing’s Highlights in This Week
1. New Yorker compares life in U.S. and China, debunks anti-China propaganda
Dante Muñoz is a TikTok content creator from the United States whose content challenges mainstream media's perception of China. We discuss the differences in lifestyles, political systems, environmental efforts of both China and the U.S., and the two countries' current roles on the world stage.
2. This is why they only “care about” Chinese Muslim people, but not other Muslim people.
