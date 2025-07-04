Let’s continue to explore the under-reported sides of news this week.

What You May Have Missed This Week

“Radio Free Asia (RFA) announced it will cease Cantonese-language content operations starting Tuesday (July 1), following the termination of funding by the US government. Trump had previously criticized these media outlets for advocating stances that did not align with his views, labeling them as "left-wing media.” - The Standard

“The third China-Latin America Cultural Tour Exhibition opened at Brazil's Sao Paulo State University on Saturday, drawing over 150 attendees, including representatives from Brazil's and China's cultural sectors, as well as faculty and students from universities.” - CGTN

“The Communist Party of China (CPC) had more than 100.27 million members at the end of 2024, an increase of nearly 1.09 million from 2023, according to a report issued Monday ahead of the Party's 104th founding anniversary.” - CGTN

Members of the Communist Party of China visit a historical museum in Hangzhou, China, June 28, 2025. Photo: VCG

“The government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Tuesday held a flag-raising ceremony and a reception to celebrate the 28th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.” - Xinhua

“The U.S. government has rescinded its export restrictions on chip-design software to China, semiconductor software companies Synopsys and Cadence announced Thursday.” - CNBC

Close-up of an empty printed circuit board, PCB, in Verl, Germany. Photo: Ute Grabowsky | Photothek | Getty Images

Jingjing’s Highlights in This Week

Dante Muñoz is a TikTok content creator from the United States whose content challenges mainstream media's perception of China. We discuss the differences in lifestyles, political systems, environmental efforts of both China and the U.S., and the two countries' current roles on the world stage.

