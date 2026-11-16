Editor's note: Warwick Powell is an Adjunct Professor at Queensland University of Technology. He’s also working at the intersection of China, digital technologies, supply chains, financial flows and global political economy & governance. The article reflects the author's opinions and not necessarily the views of China Up Close.

An APEC-themed floral installation is seen at the Qianhai International Convention Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, October 23, 2026. Photo: VCG

As Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders gather in Shenzhen on 18-19 November 2026, they enter a city that exists as a monument to what deliberate openness can achieve. Four decades ago, Shenzhen was a quiet cluster of fishing villages along the Pearl River Delta. Today, it stands as a metropolis of over seventeen million people, a global capital of hardware, artificial intelligence, and green technology. Created as China’s first Special Economic Zone, Shenzhen was designed as an arena for contained experimentation. It drew millions of ambitious migrants from across China, whose collective drive forged a distinct culture of pragmatism, adaptability, and boundary-pushing ambition.

Shenzhen’s transformation in four decades.

Now hosting APEC in its 37th year since its founding in 1989, Shenzhen provides a fitting backdrop for a meeting that carries extraordinary expectations. Against a landscape of geopolitical friction, economic fragmentation and shifting domestic politics across major powers, the central question is whether the “Shenzhen spirit” of pragmatic experimentation and openness can inject fresh vitality into a multilateral architecture that looks increasingly worn down by global instability.

Australia’s Vision and the American Paradox

To appreciate what is at stake in Shenzhen, one must look back to APEC’s origins. Conceived in 1989 and vigorously championed by Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating in the early 1990s, APEC was crafted with a dual diplomatic ambition. From Canberra’s perspective, the forum was Australia’s strategic gift to the US as a platform for sustained American leadership in Asia-Pacific governance: a platform designed to keep the United States anchored in Asia while simultaneously integrating a rapidly opening China into a rules-based regional economy. Keating envisioned a summit-level institution that would bridge the Pacific and turn geographic proximity into shared economic destiny.

Yet Washington’s relationship with APEC has remained ambivalent. While American leaders have regularly utilised the annual Leaders’ Meeting for high-stakes bilateral side-talks, the United States has consistently gravitated toward minilateral groupings and bilateral defense networks when projecting its regional strategy. The classic American security architecture in Asia — a hub-and-spoke array of alliances, and more recently a cluster of minilaterals — often sits uncomfortably alongside APEC’s non-binding, consensus-driven ethos.

In times of domestic political volatility, Washington’s appetite for broad multilateral commitments frequently wanes in favour of bilateral leverage. Yet, as political dynamics shift following the recent midterm elections, the meeting in Shenzhen presents Washington — and a chastened President Trump — with a crucial opportunity: treat APEC as a background photo opportunity, or rediscover it as an indispensable table for setting trade, technology, and economic standards across the world’s most dynamic region.

The Limits of “Yalta” and the Need for “Jaw-Jaw”

Sensational headlines often speculate on whether gatherings like this might produce a modern-day “Yalta” — a grand trilateral bargain between China, Russia, and the United States to repartition global spheres of influence. But such analogies are likely to misread both the nature of APEC and the reality of contemporary international relations. APEC is not designed for imperial map-drawing; it was built for economic integration, trade facilitation, and regulatory alignment.

What APEC does offer, however, is a venue for what Winston Churchill famously called “jaw-jaw” — sustained dialogue that prevents systemic drift toward conflict. In an era where communication channels between superpowers often falter, China’s firm institutional commitment to hosting and championing APEC provides a vital anchor. The value of having twenty-one diverse member economies sitting at the same table — stretching from East Asia and Australasia to the Americas — cannot be overstated. Even when consensus is difficult to reach, the institutional obligation to meet forces dialogue over confrontation. In today’s fragile geopolitical climate, maintaining that conversation is an absolute necessity.

Shenzhen International Exchange Center, the main venue for the 2026 APEC Meeting, November 11, 2026. Photo: VCG

Facing the Future: AI, Trade, and Global Imbalances

If Shenzhen is to leave a lasting mark on APEC’s history, the forum must at the very least begin to address the structural economic issues defining the twenty-first century.

1. Governance of Artificial Intelligence As China’s premier technology hub, Shenzhen embodies the rapid arrival of the AI era. Artificial intelligence is reshaping global supply chains, productivity, and national security, yet global consensus on AI governance remains dangerously sparse. APEC provides a unique environment for technical agencies and business leaders to establish functional means to develop practical standards around cross-border data flows, ethical AI deployment, and technological interoperability before the global landscape fragments into isolated regional regimes.

A humanoid robot greets visitors at a coffee kiosk in Shenzhen on October 11, 2026. Photo: VCG

2. Rebuilding the Trade Consensus The global trading system faces immense pressure from rising protectionism, supply chain disruptions, and weaponised economic policies. The broad consensus that once drove the historic Bogor Goals — free and open trade across the Asia-Pacific — requires a modern update. APEC’s non-binding framework allows national economies to test innovative approaches to digital trade, green technology standards, and supply-chain resilience without the zero-sum constraints of formal treaty negotiations.

3. Addressing Macroeconomic Imbalances and Investment Flows Long-term regional stability depends on managing capital flows and disparate concerns about structural imbalances. As global growth engines adjust to demographic shifts and domestic rebalancing, APEC must foster dialogue on aligning green transition investments with developing economy needs, ensuring that capital flows support sustainable development rather than deepening financial divides.

Can the Spirit of Shenzhen Carry the Day?

When Shenzhen was designated an economic experiment in 1980, few predicted it would transform from a rural coast into a world-class technology powerhouse. Its success was built on a willingness to bypass rigid dogma, welcome diverse talent, and adapt quickly to changing economic realities.

This photo taken on Oct. 30, 2026 shows the APEC-themed posters at Gangxia North Metro Station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Photo: (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Multilateralism today needs precisely that brand of pragmatism. APEC cannot solve every security crisis or erase geopolitical rivalries overnight. But it remains one of the few places where the world’s largest economies sit as equal partners in a flexible, consensus-seeking forum.

If the participating economies can harness even a fraction of the agility, drive and collaborative spirit that built Shenzhen, this meeting can offer more than diplomatic platitudes. It can provide a credible roadmap for shared prosperity, reminding the world that economic interdependence — when guided by pragmatic cooperation — remains the surest foundation for global peace.

A bird's-eye view of Qianhai, a major strategic and economic hub in Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, December 7, 2024. Photo: VCG

About the Author

Warwick Powell is an Adjunct Professor at Queensland University of Technology. He’s also working at the intersection of China, digital technologies, supply chains, financial flows and global political economy & governance.

Page Editor: Jin Yulin

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