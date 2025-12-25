China Up Close

Richard Parker
4d

The UK has been in chronic decline since Thatcher introduced neoliberalism, sold off state assets and believed that private capitalists would see the opportunities and allocate funds appropriately.

The failure is due to capitalists not taking risks if there are no profits to be seen in a short timescale, and, as you point out, the inability of the government to think beyond the election cycle. It's basically the dying embers of a global empire.

It is no way to run a country.

The US is a bit different. The government focuses on its foreign policy and commitment to US hegemony. Spending on weapons and warmongering to promote US dominance is now an 80 year old bipartisan strategy, and unwavering support is given to the US corporate sector, particularly the massive multinationals.

The US doesn't take national pride in its infrastructure, nor does it feel shame for the poverty, which is considered self-inflicted, instead it prides itself on military power and measures success in terms of $$$.

thelonegunman
4d

one is focused on building the wealth and well-being of their People

the other is focused on building the wealth and well-being of The Shareholders

