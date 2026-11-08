China Up Close

China Up Close

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Kenneth chamberland's avatar
Kenneth chamberland
6h

https://x.com/knightstemlbcm?s=11

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Bob marsden's avatar
Bob marsden
14h

Excellent food for thought.

Institutionalisation: Why does NATO perpetrate acts of war? Because that’s what NATO does. That’s its role in the program of ubiquitous domination, the “liberal international order.”

Participants: our gangs, cosa nostras, invisible ethnicities, secret services and covert societies away from public gaze and knowledge. Our rules for all, but not for us when we wish to break them.

Post-war, USA put its placemen in all European polities as ‘sleepers’ then when opportunity was brought about, installed them as agents of foreign rule. So they do as USA requires of them as its vassals.

In the EuroAmerican imperial order, security risks are responses to impending or actual belligerent acts. Institutional paranoia sees current or future threats by others everywhere. Security is permanent preparation to fight off imaginary evils, and to get your retaliation in first - projective paranoia. For ‘defence’ read ‘belligerence’.

The dominators have added commercial belligerence to their military and ideological spheres of operation. Tariffs, sanctions, subsidies, destruction of others’ energy supplies, monopolistic restrictions have increasingly come into play. Ironically, the USA has boosted its war against foreign people immigrating, while continuing its emigration of industrial productive enterprise.

To make Europe pay its proper share, increase the proportion of national war spending by rinsing the people through austerity - parching people of the flow of currency to accrue it centrally for hypothetical, threatened and actual warring.

‘Freedom’ and ‘democracy’ are abstract mental impressions with no phenomenal correlates. They are strong mental bonds, religious orthodoxies - autocorrect beliefs, true opinions. Electoral democracy is performative ritual superstition to maintain the established ruling group, usually mostly hidden.

Socialism phobia and rabidity underlie the compulsion to destroy, destabilise, and engender chaos everywhere. Global entropy, dissolving order and social integrity are rife. Socialism with Chinese characteristics, undertaking adequate welfare for all its people, is anathema to the mercantile rule of the American empire with its systematically maintained inequality.

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