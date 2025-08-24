Let’s continue to explore the under-reported sides of news this week.

What You May Have Missed This Week

“Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday stressed that a sound and stable China-India relationship serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples and is also the common expectation of developing countries.” - CGTN

“A grand gathering to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of China's Xizang Autonomous Region was held at the Potala Palace square in Lhasa on Thursday morning. Chinese President Xi Jinping joined around 20,000 local officials and people from all ethnic groups and all walks of life in the celebration.” - CGTN

People of various ethnic groups in Xizang welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, August 20, 2025. Photo: VCG

“In the winter of 1937, Sindberg came to work for the Jiangnan Cement Factory in Nanjing. During the Nanjing Massacre, Sindberg and his German colleague Karl Gunter jointly provided shelter for nearly 20,000 Chinese people in the Jiangnan Cement Factory.” - Xinhua

“China suffered more than 35 million military and civilian casualties, with countless families torn apart, during the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931–1945).” - CGTN

“Climate change is making heatwaves more common and intense, and workers worldwide are already experiencing the health impacts, the agencies said in what they described as a “much-needed” major update of a report and guidance last published in 1969.” - Reuters

Workmen pause as they dig up a section of road in Westminster during a heatwave, in London, Britain, August 12, 2025. Photo: REUTERS/Jack Taylor/File Photo

“Donald Trump on Thursday set a two-week time frame for assessing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, as the US president ramps up his efforts to negotiate an end to the war.” - Hindustan Times

Jingjing’s Highlights in This Week

Eradicate extreme poverty and continue to improve the living standards of average Chinese citizens.

