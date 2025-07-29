Let’s continue to explore the under-reported sides of news this week.

What You May Have Missed This Week

“The Chinese and U.S. delegations convened here on Monday for a new round of economic and trade talks.” - Xinhua

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng shakes hands with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent prior to a new round of China-U.S. economic and trade talks in Stockholm, Sweden, July 28, 2025. Photo: Xinhua/Dai Tianfang

“Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to ensure the safety of people's lives and property in the fight against floods and geological disasters caused by heavy rainfalls that are currently affecting some parts of China.” - CGTN

An aerial view of submerged residential buildings after heavy rains hit Taishitun Village in Miyun District, Beijing, China, July 28, 2025. Photo: VCG

“Global leaders have intensified calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urged Israel to ease restrictions on humanitarian aid amid the worsening crisis in the region.” - CGTN

Photo: VCG

“Meta faces a global class action lawsuit for businesses that were allegedly wrongly banned from its social media platforms.” - Sky News

“Responding to a question about new round of sanctions announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky which targeted 53 individuals and legal entities from China and other countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday that China consistently opposes unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council.” - Global Times

“No shutdowns. No coffee breaks. Just non-stop hustle. One of China's leading humanoid robotic companies, UBTech's Walker S2, just made history as the first humanoid robot with auto-battery-swapping – grabbing a fresh power pack in 3 mins flat (no humans needed!). Is it sci-fi or reality?” - CGTN

Jingjing’s Highlights in This Week

Neil Bush, who visited China hundreds of times since 1975 and witnessed the drastic changes himself, is among the few people from the U.S. that gave a rational evaluation on China.

