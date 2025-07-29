New round of China-U.S. trade talks starts in Sweden
Let’s continue to explore the under-reported sides of news this week.
What You May Have Missed This Week
1. New round of China-U.S. trade talks starts in Sweden
“The Chinese and U.S. delegations convened here on Monday for a new round of economic and trade talks.” - Xinhua
2. President Xi Jinping urges all-out efforts to safeguard people's lives amid floods
“Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to ensure the safety of people's lives and property in the fight against floods and geological disasters caused by heavy rainfalls that are currently affecting some parts of China.” - CGTN
3. Global leaders urge ceasefire in Gaza, push for two-state solution
“Global leaders have intensified calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urged Israel to ease restrictions on humanitarian aid amid the worsening crisis in the region.” - CGTN
4. Meta faces a global class action lawsuit
“Meta faces a global class action lawsuit for businesses that were allegedly wrongly banned from its social media platforms.” - Sky News
5. Chinese FM urges Ukraine to correct mistake, eliminate negative impact after announcement of sanctions targeting entities including those from China
“Responding to a question about new round of sanctions announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky which targeted 53 individuals and legal entities from China and other countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday that China consistently opposes unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council.” - Global Times
6. The world's first 24/7 self-charging robot worker
“No shutdowns. No coffee breaks. Just non-stop hustle. One of China's leading humanoid robotic companies, UBTech's Walker S2, just made history as the first humanoid robot with auto-battery-swapping – grabbing a fresh power pack in 3 mins flat (no humans needed!). Is it sci-fi or reality?” - CGTN
Jingjing’s Highlights in This Week
1. Bro thinks making a cringy recruiting video could destabilize China
2. Replay - Neil Bush: “Most Americans probably won't even tolerate I'll say this: The Chinese system has worked for China.”
Neil Bush, who visited China hundreds of times since 1975 and witnessed the drastic changes himself, is among the few people from the U.S. that gave a rational evaluation on China.
Page Editor: Jin Yulin
Call for Contributors!
I’ve added an “ Op-Ed” section to China Up Close. It’s an open platform I specifically designed to let everyone share their own perspectives with the world. Articles can be related to any topic as long as you’re highly passionate about it! Article length is recommended to be within 700 - 900 words.
If you have an idea for an Op-Ed, contact jjnewsletter@hotmail.com with a brief description of the article's focus.
Jingjing’s Social Media Links
X: @Jingjing_Li YouTube: @Jingjing_Li Facebook: Talk it Out with Li Jingjing
TikTok: @iamlijingjing Reddit: r/NewsWithJingjing Instagram: @jj_ontheroad
Great collection of news stories. Thank you.
Maxwell Pardon, Epstein uproar, EU “shocking” voluntary subjugation ~ ALL ANOTHER DC ZioNaziTERRORIST THIEF RedFlag DISTRACTION from Drmpf sending nuclear bombs to UKRAINE via Britain to NUKE Innocent MOSCOW CIVILIANS‼️
▪️THE INSIDE STORY OF HOW AMERICA SENT NUCLEAR WEAPONS TO BRITAIN
Nukewatch UK explains how it tracked the bombs being flown across the Atlantic.
NUKEWATCH UK 22 JULY 2025
https://www.declassifieduk.org/the-inside-story-of-how-america-sent-nuclear-weapons-to-britain/