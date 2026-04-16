China Up Close

China Up Close

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Prometheus Sputnik's avatar
Prometheus Sputnik
11h

Come on!! They are not that stupid -- EU is a project to destroy Europe and its people !! When you think like that, everything they do makes sense --

I was however surprised that they actually did not jump and got ass fucked by Yankeestan into joining the war on Iran to kill more Europeans !!

The WEF and the globalists are ordering EU to fuck us all over - the reason why we seem weak is because these parasites want to destroy us and maybe they have startet to realise that European peoples are fed up with them and dont want to fight for the very retards that has destroyed our lives!!

Plus their evil agenda have not turned on them self, they can kiss a war with Russia goodbye even though they love to keep the fear porn alive to sell over priced crap we dont need! And we probably would not have enough fuel to move an army to Iran anyway!! We certainly do not have the production to make anything of quantity to match Russia or China !!

They put them self checkmate and i love it!!

Everything that has happend i have been telling people for over a decade!!

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John Costello's avatar
John Costello
12h

Just two things. Maybe the GS won't have much sympathy for EU, but the may have an even greater interest it's market, as the GS grows and EU tries to.

The farther EU moves away from US, the more the US will become attached to Greenland and the more significant its loss will be to EU. This just seems to confirm your thesis. If EU reapproaches Russia, Greenland will be assimilated. it seems possible this could happen and quickly.

What would China do? seems a very big question, and India and US ....

Could the world avoid becoming bipolar and what if not?

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