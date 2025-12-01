Editor’s note: Douglas Rooney is a writer and educator working in Beijing. He writes about China and politics mostly. The article reflects the author’s opinions and not necessarily the views of China Up Close.

The new Japanese Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, provoked a diplomatic firestorm when she suggested that Japan may become militarily involved in stopping the process of Chinese reunification. This is a doubly sensitive issue given Japan’s role in the 1930s and 1940s in propping up puppet separatist regimes as part of their attempt to add China to the Japanese Empire.

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi takes part in a debate with opposition party leaders in the National Diet in Tokyo, November 26, 2025. Photo: VCG

Every few years, a Japanese politician will say or do something that will provoke a furious response from China or the Republic of Korea (ROK). China and the ROK’s reaction to the return of Japanese militarism and a more bellicose foreign policy is often met with bafflement in the West, where Japan’s actions are inevitably framed as a response to living in an “unstable region” by our media.

The West is baffled only because the history of Japanese fascism is a subject on which it is ignorant. This ignorance is inexcusable since it downplays the role of Asians in the fight against fascism in the 20th century. More than that, however, it obscures the crimes committed against our own citizens by the Japanese Empire.

I want to share here just one of those war crimes. This is a British story of heroism and perseverance, but it is also a story I knew nothing about until a Chinese director decided to shed light on the incident. Remembering it now might help Westerners understand a bit better why rising fascism in Japan is just as worrying as anywhere else.

The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru

The Lisbon Maru was a cargo liner pressed into service by Imperial Japan to transport British Prisoners of War (POW) to internment camps after the Battle of Hong Kong. 1,816 Allied prisoners were crammed into the holds of this decrepit ship, and, in late September 1942, it set sail towards Japan. Three days out from Hong Kong, the Lisbon Maru was hit by an American torpedo. Over the next 25 hours, the ship slowly sank to the bottom of the sea.

Promotional material for documentary The Sinking of The Lisbon Maru. Photo: Courtesy of the production team

The Japanese were now left with a quandary. The Lisbon Maru would have to be abandoned, but what should they do with the 1,816 prisoners? A few options were available: they could transfer the POWs to other ships that made up the convoy of which the Lisbon Maru was a part. Or, if there wasn’t enough room for all the servicemen aboard the other ships, the nearby Dongji Island (within sight of the sinking cargo liner) offered a convenient place to temporarily hold the POWs until more Japanese ships arrived.

The commanders of the convoy and the army attachment did neither of these things. Instead, they ordered the British soldiers sealed in the holds. The Japanese soldiers and sailors then evacuated the ship. A small detachment of soldiers was left on board. Their only job was to shoot any POWs who managed to escape the hold. Their duty, they were told, was to go down with the ship. The Japanese convoy, despite knowing that American submarines were active in the area, then circled the sinking ship to make doubly sure that no British soldiers escaped.

A still from the film Dongji Rescue shows as the vessel starts to sink, Japanese soldiers seal the holds where POWs are being confined. Photo: China Daily

The POWs did eventually escape the hold and overpower their death guards. When they jumped into the sea in hopes of swimming to safety, the Japanese ships opened fire. The Japanese would continue to fire until disturbed by local Chinese fishermen from Dongji Island. Horrified by the carnage they could see from the shoreline, the fishermen sailed out to do what they could to help the British soldiers. The guns stopped not because the Japanese had been made to feel guilty by the bravery of the Chinese or persistence of the British, but because they worried the fishermen might report what Japan had done, and that this would make Imperial Japan look bad in the eyes of the world. In all, 828 POWs died in this massacre at sea.

Dongji Rescue is a Chinese war epic based on a true story in which Chinese fishermen braved Japanese gunfire to save British prisoners of war during World War II. Photo: China Daily

The ordeal of the Allied POWs did not end with the sinking of the Lisbon Maru. The survivors would spend the rest of the war in brutal conditions in Japanese POW camps - death rates in Japanese camps ran at about 20% (seven times higher than for British soldiers interned in Germany). Those who did manage to return home were often left with debilitating mental and physical wounds that never fully healed.

I remain shocked by these events not only because of the sheer pointless cruelty of the Japanese actions, but because, despite being British, I only learned about this event after watching the 2023 Chinese documentary The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru. I have a Master's degree in history and (briefly) served in the British army, yet I had never heard of this horrific war crime perpetrated against British soldiers. And I don’t think I am alone: in the documentary itself, again and again, the survivors and their families recount a feeling of being forgotten by the country they served so gallantly. In the reporting that followed the release of the documentary, the adjectives “untold”, “little-known”, and “forgotten” appear regularly.

A relative of a British POW shakes hands with Chinese fisherman Lin Agen (with hat) who helped rescue POWs during the sinking of the Lisbon Maru in 1942, in October 2019. Photo: Courtesy of the production team

The heroes of the Lisbon Maru are not alone in being forgotten. Britain is a country obsessed with World War Two, yet the average Brit has a greater working knowledge of the Soviet war against Nazi Germany than our own fight against fascism in Asia. The Royal British Legion (the UK’s largest armed forces charity) calls the soldiers who fought the Japanese in South and South East Asia the “Forgotten Army,” while a recent history of the British Far East campaign calls it the “Forgotten War.”

Regardless of your opinion about the British Empire, I think most of us would consider this a tragedy. These men were, for the most part, in their late teens and early twenties. They crossed half the world to do what they thought was their duty. They fought, suffered, and died in large numbers for their country in one of the most brutal wars in history. And, after all that, when they returned home, their sacrifice was largely forgotten.

What made Britain forget the men and women who died in Asia when we hold the veterans of every other theatre of World War Two in such high regard?

This has to do with Japan’s role after the war. Very quickly after 1945, Japan became an important node in East Asia in America’s fight against communism. From bases in Japan, America supported the Nationalists in the Chinese Civil War, supplied its troops during the Korean War, and kept watch on the Soviets in the Pacific. In order to keep Japan in the American camp, prosecution for war crimes was kept to a minimum (to use just one example, Hirohito, in whose name these atrocities were committed, was allowed to remain as Emperor). In order to keep the Western public on board, it was important not to dwell too long on or delve too deeply into what exactly our new allies had been up to during the war.

U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma situated in a crowded residential area of Ginowan, Japan. Photo: Kyodo / AP

China and the ROK have not forgotten the atrocities committed by fascist Japan. Chinese and South Koreans understand that when Japanese politicians embrace militarism, or visit the graves of war criminals and downplay their atrocities, this is not ancient history. There is a direct link connecting the leaders of Japan today with the fascists who shot British soldiers swimming from a sinking ship. Whitewashing the crimes of fascist Japan is an attempt to return to fascism. We in the West owe it not just to the Asians who suffered under Japanese Imperialism but to our own countrymen to remember that.

About the Author

Douglas Rooney: Writer and educator working in Beijing. Writing about China and politics mostly.

Doug’s X page: @doug_rooney

Page Editor: Jin Yulin

Call for Contributors!

I’ve added an “ Op-Ed” section to China Up Close. It’s an open platform I specifically designed to let everyone share their own perspectives with the world. Articles can be related to any topic as long as you’re highly passionate about it! Article length is recommended to be within 700 - 900 words.

If you have an idea for an Op-Ed, contact jjnewsletter@hotmail.com with a brief description of the article's focus.

Share

Leave a comment

Jingjing’s Social Media Links

X: @Jingjing_Li YouTube: @Jingjing_Li Facebook: Talk it Out with Li Jingjing

TikTok: @iamlijingjing Reddit: r/NewsWithJingjing Instagram: @jj_ontheroad