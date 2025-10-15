Editor's note: Kautilya The Contemplator is a writer who decodes power, empire, and strategy through the lens of ancient statecraft and modern realism. The article reflects the author's opinions and not necessarily the views of China Up Close.

Japan signs the Instrument of Surrender aboard the USS Missouri ending the Second World War, September 2, 1945, (Photo by Larry Keighley)

Twenty-Three Minutes on the Missouri

On the morning of September 2, 1945, in Tokyo Bay, the Second World War officially ended. The setting was theatrical yet austere. A teak-decked American battleship, the USS Missouri, was anchored amidst an armada of Allied vessels. The ceremony lasted barely twenty-three minutes. Japan’s foreign minister, Mamoru Shigemitsu, hobbled up the gangway on his wooden leg to sign the Instrument of Surrender. Behind him stood General Douglas MacArthur, tall and imperious, flanked by American, British, Soviet, Chinese, French, Dutch, Canadian, Australian, and New Zealand representatives. Cameras clicked, pens scratched, and the world’s most destructive war was brought to a close.

Yet, the tableau was misleading in its simplicity. At the time, it implied a story of great-power confrontation and victory, a war won largely by the United States, Britain, France, and the Soviet Union. Absent from the teak decks that morning were the representatives of the millions of men from China, India, Africa, and the Arab world who had fought in lands far from home, often for empires that denied them sovereignty, citizenship, and dignity. Their sacrifice was immense. Their presence, however, was erased.

From Missouri to Tianjin: Memory and Multipolarity

It is precisely these absences that make the 80th anniversary of the end of the war today so charged with meaning. Commemoration is no longer confined to the American-led tableau in Tokyo Bay. In Tianjin, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit over the last few days, leaders of China, Russia, India and other Eurasian states gathered under banners of multipolarity and “true multilateralism.” Their summit deliberately reframed history, not through the narrow lens of the “Big Three,” but by evoking the reality that victory in 1945 was global.

The symbolism is striking. Where Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin once sat in judgment of the world, today Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi appear together on a different stage, presenting themselves as heirs to a broader coalition than the Atlantic order ever admitted. Linking the end of the Second World War with the current momentum of the Global South is not contrived. It reflects the very truth that victory was achieved by armies drawn from Asia, Africa and the Arab world. The SCO’s language of sovereignty and equality thus resonates as a modern echo of the forgotten millions who fought without a voice in shaping the peace.

China’s Overlooked War

One of the most overlooked contributions to the Allied victory was that of China itself. For fourteen long years before Japan’s surrender, stretching back to 1931, China fought a grinding, total war against the Imperial Japanese Army. China suffered more than 35 million military and civilian casualties during the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931–1945). China also suffered more than $100 billion in direct property damage and war expenses, along with an estimated $500 billion in indirect economic losses at 1937 prices. Due to the great sacrifices of the Chinese people, at its peak, over 1.86 million Japanese soldiers were pinned down in China, unable to be redeployed elsewhere. This not only drained Japan’s strength but also prevented Tokyo from striking north against the Soviet Union or south in even greater force against Southeast Asia.

Picture: CGTN

In Western memory, China’s role is often relegated to a footnote. School textbooks dwell on Normandy, the Battle of the Bulge and Pearl Harbor, while the epic scale of the Sino-Japanese War, including the pivotal battles of Shanghai, Nanjing, Wuhan and Changsha, is blurred out. Yet, without China’s resistance, the strategic geometry of the Second World War would have looked entirely different.

This is precisely the point Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized in his recent interview with the Xinhua News Agency ahead of the SCO summit. He argued that China’s prolonged resistance helped prevent Japan from striking the Soviet Far East, freeing Joseph Stalin to concentrate his forces on the existential fight against Nazi Germany. Had Japan subdued China, Putin noted, Berlin and Tokyo could have presented a united front against the USSR, a scenario that would have radically altered the balance of the war.1

Putin’s framing is not just political spin. It echoes long-standing assessments in Russian and Chinese historiography. For both Moscow and Beijing, the war was not won by the Atlantic powers alone but by the combined weight of Eurasia, including the millions of Chinese soldiers and civilians who absorbed Japan’s fury. As such, for China, this history is not simply about remembrance, it is about asserting a legitimate place at the center of global order, a claim underscored by its planned Victory Day parade on September 3, 2025, in Beijing.

The Global Army That Defeated Fascism

India’s Immense Contribution

By 1945, the British Indian Army had become the largest volunteer force in human history with over 2.5 million serving men and women. They fought in nearly every theater, from the deserts of North Africa to the mountains of Italy, from the jungles of Burma to the beaches of Malaya. According to official British and Commonwealth sources, between 87,0002-110,000 Indians died and tens of thousands more were wounded or captured. Their victories at the Battles of Imphal and Kohima, hailed as the “Stalingrad of the East”, stopped the Japanese advance into the subcontinent. At Monte Cassino, Sikh regiments climbed shattered abbey walls under German fire. In North Africa, Indian divisions helped Montgomery push Rommel back across the desert.

An Indian infantry section of the 2nd Battalion, 7th Rajput Regiment, about to go on patrol on the Arakan Front, Burma, 1944 (Source: Imperial War Museums, UK)

This was not an imperial force coerced by conscription. Most of these soldiers volunteered. They sought livelihoods, adventure or a sense of duty to king and country. Yet, when they returned home, they were met with famine, poverty and colonial contempt. The Bengal Famine of 1943, exacerbated by wartime policies, estimated to have killed up to four million civilians even as Indian troops fought abroad. The paradox was stark. Indians bled for freedom overseas but were denied it at home.

Africa’s Unheralded Role

More than one million Africans served the Allied cause. They came from Britain’s colonies of Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Uganda and from French and Belgian territories. Some carried rifles while many more carried supplies. They were the porters, engineers, stretcher-bearers and scouts without whom campaigns could not have been sustained. In the jungles of Burma, the 81st and 82nd (West African) Divisions fought alongside Indian and British troops, hauling artillery through leech-infested swamps, crossing rivers under fire and pushing back Japanese forces along the Kaladan River.

Yet, in European memory, their role has been nearly obliterated. School textbooks and commemorations seldom mention the African divisions. Where they appear in photographs, they are often nameless figures, anonymous bearers of burdens, not acknowledged as soldiers of equal stature.

Senegalese Tirailleurs serving in France, 1940 (source: Public Domain)

North Africa and the Arab World

France’s liberation was in no small part owed to the Army of Africa comprising hundreds of thousands of Algerians, Moroccans and Tunisians. The Moroccan Goumiers, famed for their mountain warfare skills, broke German positions in the Italian Apennines, helping open the road to Rome. Algerian tirailleurs were among the first to enter southern France during Operation Dragoon in 1944. In total, over 400,000 North African troops fought for France.

Yet, when Paris was liberated in August 1944, French authorities carried out the infamous policy of “blanchiment” - the whitening of forces. African and Arab soldiers were removed from frontline units so that photographs of victory parades would show only white faces. Those who had died on Italian slopes or Provençal beaches were erased from the image of triumph.

Arab troops also served in smaller but significant formations. The Arab Legion, under British command, fought in Iraq and Syria, ensuring Middle Eastern oil remained under Allied control. Syrian and Lebanese volunteers joined Free French forces. Their war, too, was fought not for their own liberation, but to secure the empires that occupied them.

The Grand Alliance that Wasn’t Just a Troika

When historians recall the “Grand Alliance” of the Second World War, the image that dominates is of the Big Three - the Troika of Roosevelt, Churchill, and Stalin - who met at Tehran, Yalta and Potsdam. In popular imagination, these three leaders, representing the United States, Britain and the Soviet Union, are credited with forging the coalition that defeated Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan.

This picture, however, is profoundly incomplete. In reality, the Grand Alliance was the largest coalition ever assembled in human history, comprising over fifty nations. At its height, the Allies mobilized an astonishing over seventy million men and women under arms across every continent.

The war effort stretched far beyond the Big Three. Canada, Australia and New Zealand sent divisions to Europe, Africa and the Pacific. China absorbed the bulk of Japan’s military might for ten long years before Pearl Harbor. Indian soldiers fought under the British flag in multiple theaters. African and Arab troops marched in French and British formations. The Caribbean contributed sailors, airmen and merchant mariners. Even small nations like Nepal, whose Gurkhas became legendary, or Ethiopia, which resisted Italian occupation, were part of this coalition.

This reality is important. The Grand Alliance was not just three leaders in a room, but a tapestry of peoples from colonies, dominions, republics and kingdoms, most of whom lacked sovereignty. The world’s largest war effort was fought not only by great powers but by millions from societies denied a voice in shaping the peace.

A War Fought Far from Home

The common thread for these soldiers was displacement. They fought in lands whose languages they did not speak, under commanders who often held them in contempt and for causes that were defined elsewhere. An Indian sepoy who fell at Monte Cassino was buried in Italian soil, a Nigerian rifleman who died in the Arakan rests in a Burmese cemetery and a Moroccan goumier who perished in Tuscany was interred beneath olive trees.

Their deaths were noble but their war was not truly theirs. It was Europe’s war, fought to preserve European states. And yet, it was precisely this contradiction of dying for freedom while being denied it that sowed the seeds of decolonization.

After the Victory: Erasure and Revolt

Victory in 1945 did not bring emancipation to colonial peoples. Instead, it exposed the hypocrisies of empire. On Victory in Europe (VE) Day, May 8, 1945, as Europe celebrated, Algerians in Sétif, Guelma and Kherrata marched to demand independence. The French response was brutal. Over 45,000 Algerians were massacred. The message was clear. Colonial blood was welcome on the battlefield but not in the body politic.

Across Asia and Africa, demobilized soldiers returned with new expectations. They had fought the Germans and Japanese as equals. Why should they be treated as inferiors at home? The Indian National Army trials, the Royal Indian Navy mutiny of 1946 and the spread of nationalist movements in North and West Africa all drew upon the experience and anger of returning veterans. The war had militarized societies and delegitimized empire. Independence movements surged and within two decades much of Asia and Africa was free.

Yet, memory lagged behind history. In European capitals, victory monuments enshrined Churchill, De Gaulle and Eisenhower, but seldom the nameless sepoys, tirailleurs and askaris. Their absence from public memory was deliberate, a final act of imperial censorship.

Why the 80th Anniversary Matters Now

Decolonizing Memory

Eighty years on, commemorating the end of the war is not just about wreaths and bugles, but about narrative. Who gets remembered shapes who has legitimacy today. For decades, the story of the Second World War was Western-centric - Normandy, Dunkirk, Midway and Pearl Harbor. Only recently have institutions like the Imperial War Museum or the National Army Museum begun to spotlight the global armies that made Allied victory possible. Exhibitions such as Beyond Burma: Forgotten Armies are attempts to correct the record even though much remains to be done.

The 80th anniversary is a moment to insist on a decolonization of memory. It is to say that the war that ended on the USS Missouri was not only America’s victory or Europe’s salvation but rather a global struggle, won with Soviet resolve, Chinese resistance, Indian bayonets, African scouts and Arab cavalry. Their descendants deserve not silence, but recognition.

Memory as Geopolitics

The politics of remembrance is not neutral. Japan commemorates August 15, the day of Emperor Hirohito’s surrender broadcast. China celebrates September 3, the day after the USS Missouri ceremony. Russia commemorates the Great Patriotic War, anchored in the battles of Moscow, Leningrad, Stalingrad, Kursk and Berlin, among others. Each nation shapes memory to reinforce present identity.

For the Global South, reclaiming their role in 1945 is more than nostalgia. It is a moral claim to a voice in the world order of 2025. If the Chinese, Indians, Africans and Arabs died to defend freedom then, their nations have earned the right to define freedom now. Recognition of sacrifice becomes a form of diplomatic capital, reinforcing the legitimacy of a multipolar world.

Lessons for Today’s Shifts

We live in an era of tectonic geopolitical shifts entailing the decline of Western primacy, the rise of Asia, the assertion of Africa and the return of civilizational states. The 80th anniversary arrives at a time when blocs like BRICS and the SCO reflect the agency of the very regions once treated as expendable manpower.

Remembering the forgotten armies connects past injustice to present demands. It underlines that the current quest for sovereignty, dignity and multipolarity is not new. It is the unfinished business of 1945.

The Oath We Owe

On the decks of the USS Missouri, Allied leaders promised that the new world would be different in that aggression would be punished and freedom would prevail. For Europe and America, those promises had meaning. For India, Africa and the Arab world, they rang hollow. They had given their lives for liberty and received continued subjugation in return.

Eighty years later, the popular imagination still conjures images of the “Big Three” - Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin - guiding the Grand Alliance to victory. However, this is a partial truth, and therefore a distortion. The Grand Alliance was not a Troika. It was over fifty nations and more than seventy million men and women, many of them from colonies and dominions who had no seat at Yalta or Potsdam, no pen on the surrender documents, no say in shaping the peace.

To remember only the Troika is to perpetuate the injustice of erasure. To recall the sepoy at Monte Cassino, the West African rifleman in Burma, the Moroccan goumier in the Apennines and the Arab Legionnaire in the Levant is to restore historical balance. It is to acknowledge that the Allied victory was truly global, and that freedom for some was purchased with the lives of many who did not yet know freedom themselves.

The 80th anniversary of September 2, 1945, should therefore not be a simple celebration of victory. It should be a solemn reminder of debts still unpaid. The world order being born in 2025 is more multipolar, more civilizational, more insistent on dignity and echoes the voices silenced in 1945.

The key message is simple in that without China, India, Africa, the Arab world and dozens of other nations, there would have been no Allied victory. To forget this is not only amnesia, it is betrayal. To remember it is to honor the past honestly and to build a future where no sacrifice is erased and no people are denied their rightful place in the story of freedom.

About the Author

Page Editor: Jin Yulin

